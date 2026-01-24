Mark Henry Says Trick Williams Makes Him Want To Wrestle Again

A WWE Hall of Famer is offering some massive praise to one of SmackDown’s fastest-rising stars.

Mark Henry admitted that watching Trick Williams has sparked something he hasn’t felt in nearly a decade — the urge to lace up his boots again.

Henry last competed inside a wrestling ring almost eight years ago, with his final match taking place at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018. Since then, the “World’s Strongest Man” has remained active in non-wrestling roles, but says Williams’ presence is different.

Speaking with Jonathan Coachman on Busted Open, Henry didn’t hold back.

“It’s been a long time since I felt like coming back to wrestling,” Henry said. “This dude walking to the ring gets me fired up — he makes me want to wrestle again. That’s the effect that Trick had on me.”

Henry pointed specifically to Williams’ confidence and presence as the key factors. “It’s the energy and the smugness, the dude’s got it. He talks the talk, he walks the walk, he’s got the look.”

Despite only officially joining WWE SmackDown at the start of the year, Williams has already surged into a major spotlight. He now finds himself on the cusp of a career-defining opportunity.

Williams is scheduled to compete tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where he will face Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way match. The winner will earn a shot at Drew McIntyre and the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 31.

For Henry, it’s clear that Williams isn’t just another promising talent — he’s the rare kind of performer who can make a Hall of Famer feel that old itch again.