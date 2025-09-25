Masha Slamovich Issues Statement Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Following serious allegations of domestic abuse made earlier this week, former TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich has issued a public statement addressing the situation.

The accusations stem from her past relationship with fellow wrestler AKIRA, who recently shared his story of alleged physical, emotional, and financial abuse during their time together. The situation prompted TNA Wrestling to launch an internal investigation and led to Slamovich being pulled from several independent bookings.

On Twitter/X, Slamovich released a brief statement taking partial responsibility for the events that occurred, while characterizing the relationship as “toxic and mutually destructive.” She wrote:

“Up until the beginning of this year, I was in a toxic and mutually destructive relationship. We hurt each other deeply, and in private moments, failed to treat each other with the consideration and respect we both deserve.

I take responsibility for my actions and I am sorry, embarrassed, and ashamed of the role I played in our relationship and the way things turned out.

In the time since, I have sought help to reflect on this time and deal with conflict in more mature, healthier, and sustainable ways.

I apologize to those that I let down, including my former partner. I hope he is able to heal.

This will be my only statement on the matter.

– Masha”

Slamovich’s message comes amid ongoing scrutiny, as TNA continues its investigation into the claims. At the time of writing, there is no word on her in-ring status or whether her scheduled title match at TNA Victory Road will proceed as planned.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential help is available 24/7 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.