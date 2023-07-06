Matt Hardy To Team With Jeff Jarrett In AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!

That is what Matt Hardy wishes he could do with his partner in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Matt Hardy joined Renee Paquette and RJ City backstage to find out his randomly selected tag-team partner in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

It was revealed during the segment that Matt Hardy will be teaming with Jeff in the tourney.

Jeff Jarrett.

