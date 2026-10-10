Michael Cole Says Money In The Bank Is Approaching WWE’s Biggest Events

WWE announcer Michael Cole believes Money in the Bank has developed into one of the company’s most important annual premium live events, placing it close to the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series in terms of significance.

Speaking with OutKick ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2026, Cole discussed the event’s growing importance and explained why the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches remain among WWE’s most compelling attractions.

Cole acknowledged that WrestleMania and SummerSlam continue to occupy a higher position on WWE’s calendar, but suggested Money in the Bank is steadily approaching the level of the company’s other major events.

“Money in the Bank for us is right up there, almost at the same level as the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series. Not quite WrestleMania or SummerSlam, but it’s getting there. It’s such an important part of our calendar because it’s an opportunity for a man and a woman to change their entire career and change their lives.

“When you climb the ladder and grab the briefcase, a contract’s inside that you can cash in for a title opportunity whenever you want it. And this year’s field is so great. There’s some veterans, there’s a lot of rookies, so it’s going to be amazing to see who has an opportunity to really change their life around.”

The Money in the Bank concept has become a major fixture of WWE programming, with the briefcase providing its holder an opportunity to challenge for a championship at a time of their choosing.

This year’s men’s ladder match features Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, Kevin Owens, Penta and Trick Williams.

Meanwhile, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca and Tiffany Stratton will compete in the women’s ladder match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the premium live event streaming live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally.