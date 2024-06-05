Mike Santana Discusses Leaving AEW And Opens Up About Past Addictions

TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including leaving AEW.

Santana said, “It felt like we were in a hamster wheel just doing the same thing; the same thing that we were doing since coming in. And it was like, okay, this is cool stuff, it – you know – we were in a pretty decent spot, but it’s like, all right, what’s next?… We have a timetable. We have a timeline for how long we can do this and it’s up to us to take full advantage of the years that we have, you know?”

On his TNA Immersed documentary:

“This is just something that’s showing why I do what I do, and why I’m so passionate about it, and why I put so much into it.”

On battling his addictions for his daughter:

“She wrote her Christmas List for Santa, and on her list, one of the only things that was that she wanted Daddy to stop. And that s**t… That was it, you know?”

