Mike Santana Retains HOG World Championship

On Saturday, HOG returned to the NYC Arena in Queens, NY, for Mike Santana’s “Puerto Rican Weekend.”

The main event saw Mike Santana put his HOG World Championship on the line against HOG Co-Founder Amazing Red.

The match turned into a No-Holds-Barred Match, with both wrestlers fighting around the NYC Arena before returning to the ring.

The action was nonstop, back-and-forth, with several near falls. In the end, Santana retained his championship.

After the match, Santana celebrated in and outside the ring with the fans waving the Puerto Rican flag.

He then talked to the crowd and said he wanted to do this event every year.