MJF, Adam Cole Capture ROH Tag Titles At AEW ALL IN 2023

AND NEW!

The ROH World Tag-Team Championships changed hands in the opening bout of the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW ALL IN 2023 in Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday.

During the match, MJF and Adam Cole hit their Kangaroo Kick and Double Clothesline spots as promised to defeat the Aussie Open duo of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to become the new ROH World Tag-Team Champions.

Check out coverage of the title change via the tweets embedded below.