MJF Adds Another Item To His “Greatest ___ Of All-Time” List After AEW Collision

Maxwell Jacob Friedman can now add another item to his growing “greatest ___ of all-time” list.

Following his victory over Kenny Omega to retain his AEW World Championship in the main event of Saturday night’s AEW Collision in what many are calling a Match of the Year candidate, “The Devil” took to social media to tout having the best AEW Collision match of all-time.

“The greatest dog collar match. The greatest iron man match. The greatest 4 way match. The greatest Collision match,” wrote ‘OUR Scumbag’ via his official Twitter (X) page on Sunday morning. “The biggest main event of all time. I’m just getting warmed up.”

Friedman added, “The journey to 365 days as champion starts NOW! Time to gelt my belt back from that Knife pervert and his gang bang boys.”

As noted, Friedman is now the record-holder for the longest reigning AEW World Championship title run in company history.

