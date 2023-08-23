MJF Mentions LA Knight And Cody Rhodes While Talking About Tribalism In Wrestling

In an interview with Busted Open Radio to promote the AEW All In PPV event, AEW World Champion MJF commented on the tribalism between WWE and AEW fans.

MJF said, “I’ll see fans online, the way they communicate with each other, it’s like, all out war. And, like, just so you guys know, that’s not like, that’s not what’s going on, like, with, like, the wrestlers. Like, we’re all rooting each other on because realistically, the better the two companies are doing, the more money we’re gonna make. So, like, stop arguing. Like, we’re all we’re all freaking having a blast. I’m watching LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week, and I’m having a blast. Just like, I know everybody else is having a blast, just like I know that there are fans out there watching better than you babe having a blast every single week. There’s so much great professional wrestling going on, and there’s more than enough room for it, clearly, because AEW is about to have the biggest crowd. This is not hyperbole. Wrestling is, unfortunately, a very hyperbolic sport. The biggest crowd ever in the history of the sport, & I’m headlining it.”

You can check out a clip form the interview below: