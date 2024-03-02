MLW’s Josh Bishop Calls Out “Hangman” Adam Page

MLW star Josh Bishop recently joined Rich Michaels of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview during the MLW Intimidation Games live event. During the discussion, Bishop commented on getting into the business and facing “Hangman” Adam Page in the future.

You can check out the complete interview below:

What drew you into wrestling?

Bishop: What got me into it is like many other wrestlers. I grew up watching it, and from a very young age, I decided that this was what I wanted to do!

Any advice you would give to some newcomers trying to break into wrestling?

Bishop: Keep grinding. It’s a lot like life, with lots of peaks and valleys. If you get down in the dumps, remember what made you want to become a wrestler and keep going. Picture where you see yourself in 5, 10, or 15 years and take steps to help your dream, not hinder your dreams.

Is there anyone you would like to face in 2024?

Bishop: I have said it and will keep saying it, I’m really trying to drink “Hangman” Adam Page’s blood.



So one of your goals is to get to AEW and feud with Page?



Bishop: Well, he can come to Cleveland (Bishop’s hometown) too! I’d love to see it happen. That’s the match!

Bishop’s call out is not the first time and does not appear to be the last time. Will Adam Page answer? Only time will tell.