Thursday, June 18, 2026
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More Details On Mike Santana’s TNA Status & Potential Move To WWE

By
Matt Boone
-

Mike Santana’s contract situation is heating up as his current TNA deal is set to expire in mid-July, putting the reigning TNA World Champion approximately one month away from free agency if no new agreement is reached.

Santana has drawn interest from WWE in the past, making his status one to monitor closely as the expiration window approaches.

In the meantime, Santana has a title defense on deck at TNA Slammiversary on June 28 in Boston against Nic Nemeth in what figures to be one of the featured bouts on the card.

With the pay-per-view less than two weeks out and his deal winding down shortly after, Santana’s future is shaping up to be one of the more closely watched storylines in TNA over the coming weeks.

(H/T: PWInsider)

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