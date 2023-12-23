Mustafa Ali To Face Leon Slater At PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 162

The following was sent to us:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PROGRESS Wrestling Announces Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater at Chapter 162: Light of The Dragon

London, UK – December 22, 2023 – PROGRESS Wrestling is thrilled to announce a high-profile match between former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and recent TNA signing Leon Slater at Chapter 162: Light of The Dragon. The event is scheduled for Sunday, 28th January 2024, at the iconic Electric Ballroom in Camden, marking a momentous occasion in the wrestling world.

This match marks Mustafa Ali’s first UK appearance since his departure from WWE, bringing his high-flying and intense in-ring style to a British audience eager to witness his prowess live. Ali, known for his captivating performances and athletic prowess, is set to showcase the skills that made him a standout performer in WWE’s Cruiserweight division.

Opposite Ali is ‘The Youngest In Charge,’ Leon Slater. Recently signed by TNA, Slater is widely regarded as the next big star in the Cruiserweight division. His fast-paced, innovative style has already garnered attention across the wrestling community, making this match a highly anticipated showdown between two of the best in the world.

PROGRESS Wrestling has always been about showcasing the best talent from around the globe, and we’re excited to bring this dream match to our fans and to Demand PROGRESS PLUS,” said Lee McAteer co-owner. “Ali and Slater represent the pinnacle of athleticism and skill in the Cruiserweight division, and their clash at Chapter 162 is set to be an unforgettable experience that fans will look back at and go: “I was there.”

Tickets for Chapter 162: Light of The Dragon are available now. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early for this historic event, which promises not only the Ali vs. Slater showdown but a full card of thrilling matches including the return of former 3x PROGRESS Tag Team Champions, the Grizzled Young Veterans taking on the much loved Sunshine Machine in what will be a tremendous tussle between old and new PROGRESS.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the PROGRESS Wrestling ticketing website.