Nephews Of Cody And Dustin Rhodes’, Wyatt And Wayne, To Make Pro Wrestling Debut

With the successful careers of Dusty, Dustin, and Cody Rhodes, the Rhodes family is growing its influence in the wrestling industry. Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes will soon make their professional wrestling debuts.

Dustin and Cody’s nephews are the sons of Kristin Rhodes Ditto, Dusty Rhodes’ daughter. They will compete in their first match at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy showcase event on Sunday, March 24.

They go by the Texas Outlaws name. Dustin made the announcement via Twitter:

“The #Rhodes Legacy is strong and growing. Introducing my nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, #TheTexasOutlaws who will make their debut at #RWA’s showcase this Sunday March 24th at 7/6 central on #RWA’s @youtube channel in the main event 2out of 3 falls 30 minute time limit for the new #RWATagTeamChampionship Please tune in Sunday. #prowrestling #YouTube RT please!”

Cody will team with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania 40, before Rhodes challenges Reigns for the title on night two.