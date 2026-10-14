Netflix Makes Another Edit To WWE Money In The Bank Replay

Netflix has reportedly made another alteration to WWE programming, removing a middle finger gesture involving LA Knight and Roman Reigns from the replay of WWE Money In The Bank 2026.

The moment occurred during the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Knight and Reigns at the October 10 premium live event, held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Early in the contest, the two competitors exchanged words before Reigns raised his signature index finger in the air, a gesture closely associated with his Tribal Chief character.

Knight responded by mocking Reigns from behind. When Reigns turned around to confront him, Knight raised his middle finger directly in the champion’s face.

Although the gesture was visible during the original live broadcast, viewers watching the event’s replay on Netflix will reportedly see a different version of the exchange.

Rather than showing Knight’s gesture, the replay switches to a camera angle positioned behind Reigns, obscuring Knight and preventing the middle finger from appearing on screen.

The alteration is the latest in a series of reported changes to WWE content available through Netflix.

Previous examples have included edits involving Jaida Parker’s vehicular attack, The 946’s assault on The Bloodline and a Becky Lynch promo.

Other reported alterations have involved Brock Lesnar giving Oba Femi the middle finger, as well as footage featuring a controversial T-shirt worn by Lesnar.

Netflix has also reportedly modified content involving blood and crowd chants from WWE Night of Champions, along with portions of The Rock’s promo during the January 2025 premiere of WWE Raw on the streaming platform.

The latest change involving Knight and Reigns follows a similar pattern, with footage shown during the original broadcast being presented differently in the replay.

As of this writing, no official explanation has been provided for the decision to change the camera angle during the Money In The Bank match.