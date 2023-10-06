New Matches Announced For IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in some new matches for the next IMPACT Wrestling premium live event.

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, the card for the biggest annual event for the company, IMPACT Bound For Glory, continued to take shape.

Featured below is the updated lineup for IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 on October 21 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

IMPACT BOUND FOR GLORY 2023

Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey