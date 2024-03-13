New NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned At Wrestling World 2024

NJPW announced that new NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a tournament at their Wrestling World 2024 event on Sunday, April 14th in Taipei, Taiwan. The decision was made after the titles were vacated by “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada when he left the company.

NEVER Openweight 6 man Champions to be crowned in Taiwan April 14!

When Kazuchika Okada wrestled his last match in Korakuen Hall for NJPW this past January, it was with the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Championships on the line against TMDK. With his team alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii successful for their eighth defense on the night, Okada declared that he would be vacating the titles leaving the gold the center of much speculation ever since.

Now, it’s confirmed that the 27th NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag team Champions will be crowned April 14 in Taipei, at Wrestling World 2024. A one night tournament will take place at Zepp New Taipei, with the winning team taking home the trios titles. NJPW’s return to Taiwan has gained a big stakes attraction, but who will come away with the gold?