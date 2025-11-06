NJPW Unveils Full Details For The 2025 World Tag League Tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the complete details for the 2025 World Tag League tournament, including the competitors in each block.

In the A Block, the teams are:

– Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

– Taichi and Satoshi Kojima

– Toru Yano and Boltin Oleg

– El Desperado and Shuji Ishikawa

– Yota Tsuji and Gabe Kidd

– Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney

– EVIL and Don Fale

– Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

The B Block features:

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and El Phantasmo

– David Finlay and Hiromu Takahashi

– The Knockout Brothers (Yuto-Ics and OSKAR)

– Zack Sabre Jr. and Ryohei Oiwa

– The United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Callum Newman)

– House of Torture (Ren Narita and SANADA)

– Monster Sauce (Lance Archer and Alex Zayne)

– Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura

The 16-team tournament will kick off on Thursday, November 20, and will culminate on Monday, December 15. It will consist of seven league nights for each block, followed by two semifinals and the final match in Kumamoto. The winning team will not only receive the prestigious World Tag League trophy but will also earn a future shot at the IWGP World Tag Team Championship.