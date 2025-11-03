NJPW Announces Double Title Match For Wrestle Kingdom 20 Event

NJPW announced during their Final Homecoming event on Sunday that Yota Tsuji and Konosuke Takeshita will face off in a Title vs. Title Winner Takes All match at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

Both wrestlers will be defending their respective championships: the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and the Global Heavyweight Championship.

The match was set up after Takeshita successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Hirooki Goto at the event. After the match, Takeshita took to the microphone to ask who his opponent would be for Wrestle Kingdom 20.

Yota Tsuji then entered the ring, having just retained his title against Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier that night. Takeshita agreed to put his title on the line as long as Tsuji would do the same.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 will take place on Sunday, January 4th, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and will be broadcast live on NJPW World.