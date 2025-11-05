NJPW Announces Double Women’s Title Match For Wrestle Kingdom 20 Event

NJPW announced during their recent Wrestle Kingdom 20 press conference that NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Saya Kamitani will face IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri in a Winner Takes All Title vs. Title match.

Kamitani will be defending her title at World of STARDOM in Ryogoku before Wrestle Kingdom. However, during the press conference, she stated that she still plans to bring the red belt to the Dome.

Meanwhile, Syuri recently regained her title at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling last month, defeating Sareee after returning from an injury.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 is set to take place on Sunday, January 4th, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and will be broadcast live on NJPW World.