Tomohiro Ishii Injured, Expected To Be Out Of Action Indefinitely

Japanese pro wrestling veteran Tomohiro Ishii suffered a dislocated right shoulder while competing at an AEW event in San Antonio, Texas, on October 22. He is expected to be out of action indefinitely.

This information was announced by NJPW, which stated that Ishii’s return will be determined after further evaluation. The promotion also apologized to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishii at upcoming events.

The AEW event mentioned in NJPW’s statement was the October 22 taping of “Collision,” where Ishii faced PAC, a member of the Death Riders. Ishii won the match after a grueling bout that lasted just over 15 minutes.