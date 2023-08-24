New Title Match Announced For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On Thursday, WWE confirmed the addition of IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s Championship for this week’s WWE on FOX show.

Previously announced for Friday Night SmackDown this week is Grayson Waller vs. United States Champion Rey Mysterio in a non-title match, as well as the return of Jimmy Uso.

