News On Luchasaurus Possibly Suffering Injury At AEW Collision

Adam Copeland did a promo segment to end Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Copeland is confused by Christian’s rejection on Dynamite because the two were supposed to reunite in AEW. Although Copeland was aware that Cage had grown distant and had stopped returning his calls, he hadn’t given it much thought, but now realizes that it should have been a foreshadowing of what would happen on Wednesday.

Christian appeared and promised answers on Title Tuesday, but it remains to be seen whether Copeland will make it. Darby Allin saved him before being laid out with a ConChairTo to his arm when Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne attacked him in the ring.

Dave Meltzer recapped the segment on Wrestling Observer Radio before Bryan Alvarez mentioned Luchasaurus may have broken his finger during the segment.

Meltzer said, “They do a ConChairTo on Darby Allin’s arm and Darby’s arm also, he had a brace on his arm, so it felt like this might be an injury angle for Darby, but that was pretty much it.

Alvarez stated, “I think Luchasaurus might have broken his finger during this segment. So, add that to the list.

Meltzer added, “Really, what happened there?

Alvarez continued, “I don’t know. I just heard that he might have broken his finger.”