Nia Jax Holds Nothing Back During Hilarious WrestleMania Roast Set

As part of The Roast of WrestleMania — a private, non-televised two-hour comedy event held on April 20th, 2025 at the BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau Las Vegas — several WWE personalities took the mic to take comedic shots at their peers. Among the most talked-about sets of the night came from Nia Jax, whose brutally unfiltered jokes targeted top stars including Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Michael Cole, and Charlotte Flair.

Below is a full transcript of Nia Jax’s appearance, based on a leaked audio recording:

“In all honesty, Rey Mysterio is the man. I mean, you are a legend when your mask has a fking retirement plan, right? So let’s all hand it to Rey because he can’t reach.

You know what? Throughout the years that I’ve been here, I’ve seen a lot of people come and go, including me. But you know what? The biggest comeback story we’re going to get to is Cody Rhodes. Am I right? Cody said he didn’t want to live in his father’s shadow. So then he painted it gold, made it into a shrine, slapped a neck tattoo on it, and he sold it for merch. He didn’t just finish the story. He’s just been carrying on a Netflix series that we can’t fking stand. To be honest, though, Cody Rhodes reminds me of a slimy politician. That motherfker would gag on a hairy nut sac if it means he would get a push. Let’s do it. And in all honesty, Cody, you’re no Roman Reigns. Cody, they only call you when Roman is doing something more interesting.”

“Speaking of gagging, I would like to highlight Michael Cole. He’s not here tonight. Give it up for Michael Cole, everybody. He has been a voice of WWE for 25 years. Incredible. That’s as old as Tiffany Stratton. And nobody ever asked him to speak. But now, his best friend over there, Pat McAfee—he’s been gagging on Pat McAfee’s balls so hard. Am I right? Great. That’s why Pat’s eyes are so relaxed. You know what I mean? Listen, he’s been gagging so hard on Pat’s balls, he doesn’t need a fking headset. He needs a leash and a safe word.”

“All right, all right, all right. Let’s get to some positive stuff. Now, when you think of a total package of superstars, who we thinking? No, it’s not BBL Bayley. It’s Rhea Bloody Ripley. Let’s be honest, that girl’s social media with a fking ass cheek and those thirst traps, I forgot that she wasn’t even in the ring. Quite opposite from Charlotte Flair. I mean, nobody really wants to see her in the ring anymore. You know her three ex-husbands also said the same thing.”

“Let me get this out of the way. I’m Nia Jax. Yes, I’ve hurt half of the women’s roster, and no, I don’t give a fk.”

The Roast of WrestleMania was hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and featured appearances from numerous WWE talents and surprise guests. The leaked audio has been circulating online and has already sparked major reactions across social media platforms.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more roast quotes, reactions, and backstage updates from WrestleMania week.