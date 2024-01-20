Nick Hogan Gets New Hearing Date In His DUI Case

The legal proceedings concerning Nick Hogan, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, are still ongoing in the wake of his November arrest in Clearwater, Florida, for DUI.

Nick was pulled over for suspected DUI. He refused to take sobriety tests after returning home from a bikini contest at his father’s restaurant.

Nick was officially charged with misdemeanor DUI last month, and he pleaded not guilty before a pre-trial hearing earlier this week. Hulk Hogan appears in footage released by Bubba The Love Sponge from his DUI arrest.

According to PWInsider, Nick attended a pre-trial hearing on Friday and waived his right to a speedy trial. A new hearing was scheduled for February 23.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s son was previously involved in a car accident in 2007, in which his friend, John Graziano, suffered brain damage. As a result, Nick was sentenced to eight months in jail.