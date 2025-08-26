NJPW Announces Complete Lineup For Blue Justice XVI

NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling) has announced the complete lineup for their Blue Justice XVI show, scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 7th, at Togane Arena in Chiba, Japan.

You can check out the complete lineup below:

* Tatsuya Matsumoto and Tiger Mask vs. Zane Jay and Masatora Yasuda

* Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato and Oleg Boltin vs. Dick Togo, EVIL and Don Fale

* TAKA Michinoku, Tomoaki Honma and Taichi vs. Clark Connors, OSKAR and Yuto-Ice

* Daiki Nagai, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji and Shingo Takagi vs. Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, David Finlay and Gabe Kidd

* Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino, Ryusuke Taguchi and El Desperado vs. Togi Makabe, Master Wato, Toru Yano and YOH

* Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. DOUKI, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, SANADA and Ren Narita

* Yuji Nagata vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi