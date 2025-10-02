NJPW Announces Full Card For Upcoming New Japan Road Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the complete lineup for their New Japan Road event, which will take place on Sunday, October 19th, at Minami Junior High School in Kanagawa, Japan. This event will be a collaboration with Taka Michinoku’s promotion, JUST TAP OUT.

You can check out the full lineup below:

* Taichi, Yuya Uemura and TAKA Michinoku vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA, DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and El Desperado vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL and Dick Togo)

* Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi and Daiki Nagai vs. Bomber Tatsuya, Thunder Masami and Takumi Tsukamoto

* Yuji Nagata and Shoma Kato vs. Satoshi Kojima and Katsuya Murashima

* rhythm and Tomoka Inaba vs. Aoi and Azusa Inaba

* Masatora Yasuda vs. Jewel Bird