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No. 1 Contender Match Set For Live TNA iMPACT On 5/14

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA has announced that the May 14 edition of TNA Wrestling TNA iMPACT! will air live from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, CA.

The company revealed that a number one contender’s battle royal will headline the broadcast, with the winner earning a future shot at the TNA World Title.

“A #1 Contenders Battle Royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship will go down on May 14,” the announcement began. “As TNA iMPACT will be LIVE from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.”

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