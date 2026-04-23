No. 1 Contender Match Set For Live TNA iMPACT On 5/14

TNA has announced that the May 14 edition of TNA Wrestling TNA iMPACT! will air live from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, CA.

The company revealed that a number one contender’s battle royal will headline the broadcast, with the winner earning a future shot at the TNA World Title.

“A #1 Contenders Battle Royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship will go down on May 14,” the announcement began. “As TNA iMPACT will be LIVE from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.”