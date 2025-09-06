NXT Live Event In Spartanburg Features Surprise WWE Main Roster Appearances

WWE’s NXT brand rolled into Spartanburg, South Carolina Friday night for a stacked live event that featured multiple surprise appearances from main roster talent and champions from outside the brand.

In the main event, NXT Champion Oba Femi successfully defended his title against Monday Night Raw’s Grayson Waller. Another Raw star, Rusev, made a surprise return to in-ring action, though he came up short against rising star Ricky Saints.

The women’s division also saw crossover star power, as former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez teamed up for a victory over Sol Ruca and Zaria.

The TNA World Champion Trick Williams opened the show with a successful title defense against Shiloh Hill, continuing his dominant run as a crossover star. The NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) also retained in a triple threat match against the LWO and former champions Hank & Tank.

In other championship action, Dragon Lee defeated NXT North American Champion Ethan Page by disqualification, keeping the title around Page’s waist while adding fuel to their budding rivalry.

Check out the full WWE NXT live event results from Spartanburg, SC featuring Oba Femi, Rusev, Trick Williams, and more.