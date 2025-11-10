Omos Reflects On Working With Scott Hall At The WWE Performance Center

WWE star Omos appeared on Muscle Memory to discuss various topics, including his time working with WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall at the Performance Center.

Omos said, “Man, it was awesome. I remember the first day I met him, he came to be a guest coach at the Performance Center. And I remember seeing him, and his eyes just lit up and he goes, ‘Who are you?’ You can tell his wrestling eye, his wrestling mind just lit up. Because all from what I could interpret was him envisioning myself and him in a ring in a match. He wished that he could go back like 20, 30 years and meet me when I’m like this, so we could have [a match]. Because you can just tell he’s — the lights went off. We started thinking of all different type of things like styles of matches that we could have. And that was a really good experience. Because that was my first time like, meeting a quote-unquote ‘a big guy.’

He added, “He just embraced me with such open arms. To being honest with you, I’m eternally grateful for what he did for me. Because he was one of the first guys that really kind of took me under his wing… So, I am grateful. Sad that he’s no longer with us. But you know, that first experience with him producing my first ever match, I didn’t have no clue what the hell I was doing. But he just told me, ‘Just go out there, be big, and be strong.’ He was awesome to work with.”

On AJ Styles’ impending retirement:

“I mean it’s kind of sad, you know? He’s one of the greats. He’s wrestled for over 25 years at this point. It’s sad that someone as great him is going to be hanging up boots.

He continued, “Still, I’m happy because knowing him personally, I know that he’s also a family man. He has a beautiful family, and I also know that he’s getting to spend time with his kids. A lot of his kids are becoming teenagers. And the thing about this business is — not so much now, but when we’re in it we’re always gone. You’re not around for events. Birthday parties, gone. Just things, you know, family functions, we’re never there. Even when things are planned in advance your own call away from being booked. So I know he’s paid his dues, and he’s ready to just settle down and spend time with his family. And I think it’s well due, man. He’s been successful in every company he’s ever wrestled from Ring of Honor, Japan, TNA, WWE, he’s done it all. He’s done everything, man, he’s truly the Phenomenal One. That moniker is not just a moniker just for nothing. It’s it means something. He’s done it at the highest level for 25 years, and still continues to do so.”

