Owen Hart Cup Match Moved To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a big match for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During this week’s post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, an announcement was made regarding an Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match in the women’s tournament.

Although Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho was scheduled in quarterfinal action on this week’s Dynamite, due to Baker falling ill, the match has been postponed and will instead take place on next Wednesday night’s show.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.