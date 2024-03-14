Paul Walter Hauser Names His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

Paul Walter Hauser, who has appeared for AEW in the past, recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling.

Hauser said, “Hogan, Rock, Flair, Austin, I think, is what I would say for the world, not my favorite. My personal Mount Rushmore is Sting, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Chris Jericho.”

Hauser also talked about Jericho being on his personal Mr. Rushmore of wrestling.

“He’s such a controversial figure right now, but Jericho reinvented himself like nobody else has. He has made things work that should not have worked.”

You can check out Hauser’s comments in the video below.