PCO Says He Wants To Share The Ring With Will Ospreay

“The French-Canadian Frankenstein” respects the talents of “The Aerial Assassin.”

During a recent appearance on the Generation Of A Wrestling Podcast, the PCO offered high praise for Will Ospreay while talking about talents he would like to face in the newly rebranded TNA Wrestling in 2024.

“I’ve watched the last two matches of Will Ospreay when he came to IMPACT Wrestling,” he said. “It’s crazy how I’ve watched him before in New Japan Pro-Wrestling two years.”

He continued, “We were on the same show at GCW in 2018. He was wrestling Matt Riddle and I was wrestling WALTER [Gunther]. I feel like he’s more complete as a wrestler. That’s someone I would like to have an important match with. It would be amazing. The styles clash would be insane. I don’t like to pick one name, I just had that thought when I saw him wrestle Speedball and the following night he wrestled Josh Alexander. I was just having visions of what I could do if I had to wrestle him, how cool it could have been. He’s super talented.”

