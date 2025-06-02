Photo: AEW Star Spotted With WWE Stars At Netflix Event

In a surprising moment of cross-promotion camaraderie, AEW’s Anthony Bowens (one-third of The Acclaimed) was recently seen hanging out with WWE Superstars at Netflix’s Tudum global fan event.

Bowens shared a group photo to his Instagram story that featured him posing alongside current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans across social media, who were intrigued by the AEW star’s friendly interaction with WWE talent — a rare sight given the ongoing brand competition.

The crossover moment took place at Netflix’s Tudum event, a global showcase that previews the streaming platform’s upcoming series, films, and media ventures. Since the January 2025 move of WWE RAW to Netflix, WWE Superstars have had an increased presence at Netflix events — promoting both wrestling and broader entertainment crossovers.

While Bowens’ presence may have been informal or personal, fans online speculated about potential future collaborations, dream matches, or even the relaxed boundaries between major promotions in the streaming era.

“Liv, Dom, Raquel and Bowens hanging out at Netflix Tudum was not on my 2025 bingo card,” one user joked on X.

It’s unclear whether Bowens’ attendance was tied to an official AEW appearance or simply a personal visit. Regardless, the image has fueled playful discussion online about the increasingly blurred lines between the wrestling world’s top companies — particularly in social settings and mainstream events.

Check out the now-viral photo below:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more behind-the-scenes crossovers and updates from across the wrestling world.