Photo: Batista Shows Off New Look

Dave Bautista has come a long way since his humble beginnings in the world of pro wrestling, rising to become a main eventer and future WWE Hall of Famer before betting on himself to become one of the better wrestlers to make the transition to becoming a true actor who can portray a character in any role.

He made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Drax the Destroyer, which gave him the boost he needed in his acting career. He would reprise that role several times before saying farewell to it in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which was released earlier this year.

He recently completed production on “My Spy: The Eternal City,” “Dune: Part Two,” and “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.”

Bautista is embracing his aging with this new look, which he shared on Instagram Stories: