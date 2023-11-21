Photo: Bianca Belair Reacts To SmackDown Stars Appearing On RAW

“The EST of WWE” had a good time on Monday night.

As noted, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi came to the aid of Becky Lynch after she was facing an attack from Damage CTRL following her hard-fought victory over Xia Li on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Belair, Charlotte and Shotzi posed for a cool photo inside backstage area of the Van Andel Area in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In the caption of the photo, Belair wrote about the trio having “The Man’s” back since she has theirs heading into their WarGames showdown with Damage CTRL this Saturday night at the aforementioned premium live event scheduled for AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

“Us SmackDown girls got ya back Becky Lynch,” wrote Belair via Twitter (X). “Damage CTRL tried to take my girl out tonight on WWE Raw, but we not having none of that!”

Check out the post and the photo of Belair, Charlotte and Shotzi backstage at this week’s RAW via the tweet embedded below courtesy of Bianca Belair’s Twitter (X) feed.