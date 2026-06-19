Photo: New WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Poster Revealed

WWE has officially announced that the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on Saturday, July 18th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Although the match card has not yet been finalized and the event is still a month away, excitement for Saturday Night’s Main Event is already building. A new promotional poster has been released featuring one of WWE’s most popular Superstars today, Danhausen.

The “Very Nice, Very Evil” WWE star has also shared his reactions to the poster on his Twitter (X) account.

Danhausen wrote, “If youuuuuu caaaaaan believe it! ~ Danhausen is the poster boy of @WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at @TheGarden”

Danhausen has become a fan favorite in the New York area following the New York Knicks’ long-awaited NBA Championship victory. Initially, the “Very Nice, Very Evil” star placed a curse on the team during the early stages of the tournament.

However, he later removed the curse, resulting in the Knicks winning 15 out of their next 16 games and capturing the championship for the first time in 53 years. As Game Five of the NBA Finals approached, it was reported that WWE had significant plans for Danhausen at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special, should the Knicks win the championship.

You can check out the poster below.