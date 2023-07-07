Possible Spoilers: Update On Planned Matches For WWE SummerSlam

Following last Saturday’s Money in the Bank event, WWE has begun planning for this year’s SummerSlam PLE.

The top six confirmed matches for the show will feature Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes.

The main event is expected to be Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Jey Uso.

Here are the other previously confirmed matches:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

* Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

* GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

* Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Dave Meltzer reported two more SummerSlam matches in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

One of them is Logan Paul vs. Ricochet, which was revealed after a report about the original plans for the build being changed surfaced.

The most recent match to be announced is Rhea Ripley defending her World Women’s Title against Raquel Gonzalez.