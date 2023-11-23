Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top Ten Tag Teams For 2023 Revealed

Pro Wrestling Illustrated, a long-running wrestling publication, announced that FTR ranked first among the top 100 tag teams for 2023. PWI made the following announcements via Twitter/X:

“Congratulations to FTR (@DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR) for once again standing tall as PWI’s top-ranked tag team in the world. Our annual #TagTeam100 ranking is available in the latest issue of PWI (#Timeless Toni Storm cover), which is available for purchase now via our website.”

Here were the top 10:

1. FTR (AEW)

2. Aussie Open (NJPW/AEW)

3. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (WWE)

4. Bishamon (NJPW)

5. Motor City Machine Guns (Impact)

6. ABC (Impact)

7. The Acclaimed (AEW)

8. Judgement Day (WWE)

9. Damage CTRL (WWE)

10. 7UPP (Stardom)