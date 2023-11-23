Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top Ten Tag Teams For 2023 Revealed

Pro Wrestling Illustrated, a long-running wrestling publication, announced that FTR ranked first among the top 100 tag teams for 2023. PWI made the following announcements via Twitter/X:
“Congratulations to FTR (@DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR) for once again standing tall as PWI’s top-ranked tag team in the world. Our annual #TagTeam100 ranking is available in the latest issue of PWI (#Timeless Toni Storm cover), which is available for purchase now via our website.”
Here were the top 10:
1. FTR (AEW)
2. Aussie Open (NJPW/AEW)
3. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (WWE)
4. Bishamon (NJPW)
5. Motor City Machine Guns (Impact)
6. ABC (Impact)
7. The Acclaimed (AEW)
8. Judgement Day (WWE)
9. Damage CTRL (WWE)
10. 7UPP (Stardom)