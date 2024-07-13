Producers For Matches, Segments On 7/12 Episode Of WWE SmackDown In Worcester, Mass.

The match and segment producers for the July 12, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked these matches and segments on the 7/12 show from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts:

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (JULY 13, 2024)

* Shane Helms & Molly Holly produced the Tiffany Stratton, Bayley & Nia Jax promo

* Molly Holly produced Nia Jax vs. Michin

* Michael Hayes produced Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto

* Kenny Dykstra produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

* Jamie Noble produced DIY vs. A-Town Down

* Michael Hayes produced Bloodline, Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes segment

* Kenny Dykstra produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes on WWE Speed

* Molly Holly produced The OC vs. Street Profits dark match

* Jamie Noble produced Braun Strowman vs. Carlito dark match