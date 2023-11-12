PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Survivor Series and Full Gear Builds, More

This week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast takes a look at the build to the next two big shows for the WWE and AEW.

Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent look at the announced men’s War Games match as well as the rumored women’s match. They also talk about the card for AEW Full Gear and describe their level of excitement for it.

LA Knight’s future is also discussed looking at what could be next for him. MJF’s future is discussed as well.

This week’s Top 5’s look at the Top current tag teams in the world of pro wrestling and the guys Top 5 Survivor Series of the 80s and 90s. Give it a listen!