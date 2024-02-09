PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WrestleMania XL Press Conference Fallout, Mercedes Mone

The Wrestlemania XL main event took a handful of twists and turns since we last recorded. This week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast takes a look at it, starting with the fallout from Thursday’s Wrestlemania XL Press Conference and where we could be heading now.

Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent break it all down and what it means for Seth Rollins as well. They also discuss the two women’s matches that seem to be locked in stone.

AEW is also discussed as they talk about Mercedes Mone likely going to AEW, and what Sting and Darby Allin winning the tag titles means for Sting’s final match. Plus their Top 5 men’s rankings! Give it a listen!