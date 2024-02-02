PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Royal Rumble Fallout, CM Punk’s Injury, More

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is in the books and the guys from the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to talk about the fallout!

Listen as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent go thru the Royal Rumble and give their thoughts on Bayley and Cody Rhodes winning and where there Wrestlemania path goes.

They also discuss CM Punk’s injury and where it leaves the RAW side of things heading into Wrestlemania. And they finish the show giving their Top 5 current women in the world of pro wrestling.