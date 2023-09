Justin C and Heather say in the 1990s on this week’s edition of the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. As they look back at some of the best moments of the Intercontinental title this month, they take the opportunity to focus on 2 very different but very good IC title matches this week!

Jeff Jarrett vs Shawn Michaels from In Your House 2 and The Rock vs Triple H in a Ladder match from SummerSlam 98!