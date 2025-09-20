R-Truth Explains How WWE Kept His Money In The Bank Return Secret

WWE star R-Truth spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed about a variety of topics, including the secrecy surrounding his return at Money in the Bank.

R-Truth said, “I came in like I was entering Fort Knox. I went to Money in the Bank feeling like I was David Copperfield. Poof, I was there, and it was kept undercover.”

On being able to switch between the comedic and serious versions of his character now:

“People have said they love the scale and magnitude of my career. You could see it that night during the [WWE Raw] promo and feel it that night. People reacted all over social media.”