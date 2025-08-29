Raja Jackson Booked For First Wrestling Appearance Since Knokx Pro Incident

Independent promotion Danger Pro Wrestling, based in San Diego, has announced that it has booked Raja Jackson—the son of former UFC champion Rampage Jackson—for an upcoming event.

This marks Jackson’s first advertised appearance since the violent incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event that left independent wrestler Syko Stu hospitalized with multiple facial fractures and broken teeth.

On social media, Danger Pro hyped the appearance with the following message, “IN A BOLD move, Indy pro wrestling company @dangerdangerpro BOOKS now-infamous son of @rampagejackson #RAJA Jackson for upcoming appearance at their event.”

The promotion has not yet confirmed a date or an opponent, telling fans to “Stay tuned for opponent announcement, and date!”

The controversial incident occurred after Stu, as part of a pre-planned spot, struck Jackson—who was in the audience, with an empty beer can. Later, Jackson entered the ring and launched a legitimate attack on Stu, leaving him unconscious and severely injured.

The LAPD is currently investigating the matter. Stu has since regained consciousness and is able to communicate from his hospital bed.