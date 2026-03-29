Randy Orton Addresses RKO On Jelly Roll Following WWE SmackDown

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, “The Viper,” Randy Orton, once again demonstrated his unpredictable persona by delivering an RKO to his former friend and country music star, Jelly Roll, amidst a brawl involving Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes.

Orton recently addressed his actions towards Jelly Roll in an Instagram post.

Orton wrote, “Beautifully Broken!”

The main event of Friday’s SmackDown featured Randy Orton defeating Matt Cardona. However, the real action began after the match when Cody Rhodes emerged to seek revenge on Orton, who had viciously attacked him earlier this month and had turned heel in the process.

Despite attempts by security officials to intervene, the two brawled all around ringside. Jelly, who had won against Kit Wilson earlier in the night, also came out to try to separate them. However, things took a turn when Orton pushed the officials aside and delivered an RKO to Jelly, who is set to be his partner at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see how Jelly responds to Orton’s betrayal in the coming weeks.