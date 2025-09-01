Raquel Rodriguez Receiving Guidance From The Undertaker And Kevin Nash

Earlier this summer, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash sparked headlines when he criticized Raquel Rodriguez for working “small.”

Now, Rodriguez has revealed that she has since been receiving valuable advice not only from Nash himself, but also from The Undertaker.

Speaking to The Metro, Rodriguez said she’s grateful for the veterans taking time to help her develop her presence and style. “Undertaker’s really stepped up, and he’s been giving a little bit more of his time and advice and his knowledge to everyone in the business, including myself.”

Rodriguez also noted that Nash has reached out directly since his initial comments, “Kevin Nash has been so gracious since the comments, and I think he really took my response in a very nice way as well. He’s been nice enough to message me here and there and give me a little couple of tips about videos and matches that he’s seen. So I know he’s watching the product. I know he’s watching me, and that makes me feel good, because he’s out there to want to make me better. I am the bigger person. I am the more dominant one. If Kevin Nash thinks that I need to work on that more, I mean, absolutely, I definitely will. He’s a man who’s made money in this business. You know what? I mean, he’s made a name for himself. And so why wouldn’t I take that advice and run with it?”

Rodriguez continues to be featured prominently on WWE programming, and it’s clear that she’s open to using veteran wisdom to refine her craft.