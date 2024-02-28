Rhea Ripley Reacts To Viral Video Of Maxxine Dupri Getting Booed At A WWE Live Event

A video of Maxxxine Dupri being booed during a recent WWE live event has gone viral on Twitter/X. Fans have debated whether she deserved to be booed given her lack of experience in the wrestling business.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley responded to the video with the following message:

“I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans.”

