Ric Flair Compares Logan Paul To Shane McMahon

Shane-O-Mac has a new Superstar to pass his daredevil torch to.

“The Nature Boy” thinks so.

Ric Flair spoke on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast about how Logan Paul reminds him of Shane McMahon.

“I expect he’ll [Paul] try, he reminds me of Shane McMahon,” Flair said. “He’s not afraid of anything.”

Flair continued, “So I think he’ll be a great contribution. I mean, those ladder matches are tough. You know, I took a lot of bumps in [those], and I’ve only been in a couple of them. But I don’t give them.”

