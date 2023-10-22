Ric Flair On Why The Rock Isn’t On His Mount Rushmore Of Most Important Wrestlers

Ric Flair discussed why he isn’t on his own Mount Rushmore of Wrestlers during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Flair said, “I think it’s better to have somebody else put you there. My amount Rushmore in terms of importance to the business is Stone Cold, Hulk, obviously, Undertaker, and I think Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels is the greatest performer of all time in our business. I can do a little of everything. That doesn’t make me the best. I’m just being me [laughs]. I never say stuff like that. I consider myself to be lucky to be considered one of the best.”

Flair also commented on why The Rock isn’t on the list either:

“He would be, except he didn’t stay long enough. I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity. It’s hard to be really good, and The Rock was great. But he took off. He’s on my Mount Rushmore for interview skills and everything else, and I remain very close to him.”

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)